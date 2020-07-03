Barely two days after announcing a shirts sponsor in Showa Glove Co. Limited, management of Bright Stars has announced a new partner, Ashinaga Scholarship Foundation.

Ashinga Scholarship Foundation is a non-profit organization that physically and mentally supports children who have lost their parents due to illness, disaster, suicide (suicide) and the like.

The financial implication of the partnership has not been announced.

They confirmed that they will be placing their log on the practice shirts on the clavicle part.

Bright Stars completed the 2019/20 season in the 12th position with 29 points and survived relegation as the league was abruptly ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The club is currently planning behind the scenes for the upcoming 2020/21 season, first with beefing up their technical team as Paul “Kiwa” Kiwanuka has been offered terms upon signing a new contract.

Besides Show Glove and Ashinaga Scholarship Foundation, Bright Stars’ other partners are; Ball Field, TresJapan, Next Connect and Africa Dream Soccer Tour.

Ashinaga Ikueikai is a non-profit organization that physically and mentally supports children who have lost their parents due to illness, disaster, suicide (suicide), etc.

It was founded in 1993, located in Japan at Hirakawacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Sabo Kaikan 4F with Yoshiomi Tamai as chairman.

Ashinaga has established Uganda as the first step of the international movement so that children who lost their parents after the Great Hanshin Earthquake in 1995 can return their benefits.

Ashinaga Uganda is a local NGO established in 2001 with the aim of helping AIDS orphans “create high-quality psychosocial support, blessed with educational opportunities, and create a bright future.

” To help more orphans get their dreams, we are starting to support not only AIDS orphans but also children who have lost their parents due to illness or accident.