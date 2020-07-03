Israel Ha’al Ligat: Thursday, 2nd July 2020 Results

Maccabi Netanya 0-1 Hapoel Kfar Saba

Hapoel Kfar Saba Ashdod 3-1 Hapoel Hadera

Hapoel Hadera Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 1 – 0 Sektzia Ness Ziona

Uganda Cranes international William Luwagga Kizito was the hero as he scored the day’s winner for Hapoel Kfar Saba during the 1-0 win on the road over Maccabi Netanya at the Bloomfield stadium in Israel.

Luwagga scored in the 38th minute of the relegation round in the Israeli premier league on Thursday, 2nd Julu 2020.

After scoring during their 3-2 win last week against Timothy Dennis Awany’s Ashdod last week, Luwagga was once again on fire.

Victory drove Hapoel Kfar Saba to 5th on the log with 38 points off 33 matches on the relegation round table.

Meanwhile, Awany played full time as Ashdod outsmarted Hapoel Hadera 3-1.

Sagiv Jehezkel, Shlomi Azulay and Idan Dahan were all on target for Ashdod as Zikri Roei found the consolation for Hapoel Hadera.