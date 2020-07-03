Mike Sulaiman Mutyaba will not play football again following his second retirement from the beautiful game.

The 30 year old forward had originally retired in 2016 after a horrible groin injury while at Express Football Club before bouncing back to action at the start of the 2018/19 season.

Sadly, Mutyaba will not continue with football after he was diagnosed with a heart complication during a Uganda Cranes training camp in preparation for the CHAN 2020 tournament which was later postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mike Sulaiman Mutyaba

“I would have loved to push on for more and more seasons but unfortunately, doctors advised me to keep away from vigorous action for the good of my health. I will be retiring from the game for good and renew my players’ intermediary license” Mutyaba who was a household name at Standard High Zana and St Mary’s SS Kitende noted.

Mutyaba retires from the beautiful game with his head up having served diligently for club and country.

He leaves a legacy that ought to be emulated by fellow footballers for his work ethic, down to earth personality, enviable skills and teamwork component.

Besides interest in play intermediary, Mutyaba also owns the Kent Soccer Academy and offers coaching skills to young players and was a regular visitor at many futsal games, often playing before rules marred him when he signed at KCCA.

Mike Sulaiman Mutyaba at Express Football Club Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Mike Sulaiman Mutyaba (left) with a fancy step over during a fustal game for his club, Dream Credit: FAU

He had spells at Bunamwaya (2008-2011), Sudanese El Merriekh (2011-2013), TP Mazembe (Democratic Republic of Congo in 2013-2014), Vipers (2015-2016), Express (2018) and lately KCCA (2018-2020).

The former Uganda U-23 (Kobs) and Uganda Cranes player who was capped five five times will venture in intermediary business again.