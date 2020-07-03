Mbarara City FC head coach Brian Ssenyondo has come out to reveal that the club did their best to hold onto forward Ibrahim Orit despite the player joining champions Vipers SC.

Orit joined the Venoms on a three-year deal on Thursday but Ssenyondo stated that the Ankole Lions wanted to keep arguably their best player last season.

Ibrahim Orit alongside Vipers SC coach Fred Kajoba Credit: Vipers SC media

‘Orit is a good player and any club would want to have him. It is unfortunate that we lost him but as a club, there have been negotiations for him to renew his contract.’ He said while appearing on Sanyuka TV.

The coach revealed that negotiations have been going on for some time but the player was hesitant to commit his future at the club.

‘The club has been in constant engagements with the player to renew his contact and he has always told us to give him time which we respected. However, this went on until the contract expired at the end of last season.’

With reports that more players are expected to leave Mbarara City FC, Ssenyondo remains unfazed and confident that they will have a formidable squad.

Skipper Hillary Mukundane and striker Brian Aheebwa who have been key players are reportedly on the verge of leaving.

‘The club will do what is within their ability to keep the team together but still we can’t make the decision for the players. The club has the policy of unearthing raw talent and we still have the ability to do so.’

Mbarara City finished last season in 7th position on 36 points.