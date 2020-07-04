The name Nelson Mandela echoes aloud across the entire world for the famous legendary leader, Nelson Rolihlahla “Madiba” Mandela, an anti-apartheid revolutionary, political leader and philanthropist who served as President of South Africa from 1994 to 1999.

Uganda’s football has its own version of Nelson Mandela, a gangly 22 year old midfielder at Busoga United Football Club.

He is well built, intelligent, diligent, versatile and an assertive player, envisaged as a huge prodigy of the premier league for the last two years.

Nelson Mandela dribbles the ball against BUL during the famous Busoga derby

Mandela was signed from Makerere University Business School (MUBS) where he had captained the team for two years.

He guided the Nakawa based University to win highest accolades of University Football in Uganda and the East African region when MUBS lifted National University Games in Ndejje and the East African University Games in Dodoma, Tanzania.

Mandela was also part of the MUBS team that scooped silver at the 2017 University Football league at his own fortress; Mandela National Stadium, Nambole.

He is well known for his sound approach to the game, good game reading,timely tackles,powerful long range shots and box to box approach of the game.

A regular and perennial figure of Busoga United’s Success in the last two years. Mandela can play comfortably as a holding and offensive defensive midfielder as well as the entire back four positions.

He was spotted by coach Charles “Mbuzzi” Ayiekoh at Kakungulu Memorial Senior secondary school where he formed the core of the school team alongside the KCCA trio of left back Mustafa Kizza, towering defender Peter Magambo and roving right back Filbert Obenchan.

The same team also had midfielder Frank “Zagga” Tumwesigwe (at Vipers) and Noel Nasasira (was at Kyetume last season).

Background:

Back in the days, Mandela kick-started his career in West Nile at Ediofe Hill sPrimary School.

After Primary seven, he became a household name at St Joseph’s College Obachi before he shifted base to sworn traditional rivals Mvara SS.

At Mvara SS, he was part of the team that reached the finals of the 2014 National Post Primary, falling to champions Kibuli S.S.

He transferred to Kakungulu Secondary School in 2015 where he completed his Advanced Level Studies.

Academics being the first priority,he turned down several offers concentrating in his university education, opting for MUBS where he graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Procurement and Supply Chain management.

Eventually, he joined his current club (Busoga United) under the stewardship of then coach Ayiekoh (now at Maroons Football Club).

Role Models:

He is an admirer of Busoga United clubmate David Bagoole, retired Brazilian legend Ronaldinho De Asisi and Chelsea’s Ngolo Kante.

In a special way, he lauds his football success path to all the coaches who handled him right from the school levels to clubs where he met Ayiekoh, Abbey Bogere Kikomeko (current Busoga United FC head coach).

He is among the most technically gifted and versatile players I have worked with. He combines both offensive and defensive attributes. Young and with high sense of passion towards the game. He is determined and hardworking. A huge asset for any team any where. Charles Ayiekoh Lukula, football coach

Nelson Mandela is a good player whom I have seen grow and mature over the years. I believe he is ready for serious competition. He only needs to work on his speed and improve the other grey aspects of his game. Nimrod Kintu, football coach