Uganda Cranes midfielder Allan Kateregga has praised ‘phenomenal’ Muhammad Shaban and Denis Onyango for their football style and quality.

The 26-year old was answering questions during a live session on his social media page when he credited the duo for quite illustrious careers and talent.

Kateregga specifically singled out Shaban – who has had careers at KCCA FC, Onduparaka FC, Raja Casablanca, currently at Uganda Premier League defending champions Vipers SC.

He revealed how Shaban was close to completing a move to Cape Town City FC – his former club, before the deal fell through.

“I love Shaban,” Kateregga initiated when he was quizzed by a fan on for his top players.

Muhammad Shaban Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

“I played with Shaban at KCCA FC. He’s a phenomenal goal scorer. I wish I can play with him again. He was supposed to come to Cape Town City but I don’t know what happened.

“I told my team (Cape Town City) then that he’s a great player. He would do amazing things If he had joined. His speed, his hunger for goals, was very phenomenal.

“I admire him. I admire Denis Onyango. These are people that I have played with. “

Denis Onyango in action for the Uganda Cranes at Namboole Stadium, Were aspires to be like Onyango

In the live session, Kateregga further laid out his aspirations including his desire to play in Europe some day as his one-year contract runs out this month with Ebril SC.

The Iraq Premier League is currently suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.