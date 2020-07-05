Uganda Cranes midfielder Allan Kateregga has praised ‘phenomenal’ Muhammad Shaban and Denis Onyango for their football style and quality.
The 26-year old was answering questions during a live session on his social media page when he credited the duo for quite illustrious careers and talent.
Kateregga specifically singled out Shaban – who has had careers at KCCA FC, Onduparaka FC, Raja Casablanca, currently at Uganda Premier League defending champions Vipers SC.
He revealed how Shaban was close to completing a move to Cape Town City FC – his former club, before the deal fell through.
“I love Shaban,” Kateregga initiated when he was quizzed by a fan on for his top players.
“I played with Shaban at KCCA FC. He’s a phenomenal goal scorer. I wish I can play with him again. He was supposed to come to Cape Town City but I don’t know what happened.
“I told my team (Cape Town City) then that he’s a great player. He would do amazing things If he had joined. His speed, his hunger for goals, was very phenomenal.
“I admire him. I admire Denis Onyango. These are people that I have played with. “
In the live session, Kateregga further laid out his aspirations including his desire to play in Europe some day as his one-year contract runs out this month with Ebril SC.
The Iraq Premier League is currently suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.