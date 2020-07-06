Uganda Cranes midfielder Tonny Mawejje, 33, has diligently served the beautiful game since his breakthrough moment from Masaka City’s Masaka Local Council FC in 2000.

He has since inspired many people, footballers alike to follow his path for all the clubs played for and the Uganda Cranes.

Mawejje will in the next days finalize with Police Football Club, where he played for in 2006-2007.

I am currently finalizing with officials at Police Football Club. I just need to have a wonderful sign out of my career. Tonny Mawejje, midfielder

Mawejje is a free agent after his latest exploits at Kuwait based Al-Arabi Sports Club.

Upon re-joining Police where he expects to wind up his blossom career, Mawejje boldly spells out that he wishes to wrap up the business on a high footing.

I am now the latest version of the Tonny Mawejje the people watched from day one. As I plan to sign out, I will serve and give football my best Tonny Mawejje, midfielder

Mawejje had his youth career at Masaka Local Council Football Club.

He was signed by Kampala Capital City Authority in 2004 before he left for Police in 2006.

In 2008, he was signed by Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) before departing the country for greener pastures in Iceland in ÍBV Vestmannaeyjar (2009–2013), scoring as many as 10 goals in 106 games.

South African Golden Arrows had earlier acquired Mawejje on loan in 2012.

His other clubs included Haugesund (2014), Valur (on loan in 2014), Þróttur (2014-2016), Tirana (2017-2019) and lately Al-Arabi Sports Club In Kuwait.

Mawejje is capped 83 times for Uganda Cranes, having scored 8 goals.

He played at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals held in Gabon, as Uganda returned to the continental show piece after 38 years.

Profile:

Full Names: Tony Mawejje Jr.

Tony Mawejje Jr. Date of Birth : 15 th December 1986

: 15 December 1986 Place of Birth : Masaka, Uganda

: Masaka, Uganda Height: 1.80 m (5 ft 11 in)

1.80 m (5 ft 11 in) Playing position: Midfield

Youth career:

2000 – 2003: Masaka Local Council Football Club

Senior Career: