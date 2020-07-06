Uganda Cranes midfielder Micheal Azira missed Chicago Fire’s trip to Orlando as the side prepares for the “MLS is Back Tournament”.

Azira was reported to be injured just before the team left Bridgeview after two-and-a-half weeks of full team training.

More detailed revelations by local media Hot Time indicated the Ugandan “picked up an eye injury on Wednesday in a scrimmage” – a reason he stayed.

His teammate, Johan Kappelhof also failed to make the trip because of a quad injury, and the death of a family member in the Netherlands.

The first matches of the MLS is Back tournament will be played on July 8, 2020. Chicago Fire will be action against Nashville SC.

About the MLS is Back Tournament (courtesy of Wikipedia)

The MLS is Back Tournament is a one-off tournament during the 2020 Major League Soccer season to mark the league’s return to action from the COVID-19 pandemic.

All 26 Major League Soccer teams will participate in the tournament, held from July 8 to August 11, 2020, behind closed doors at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida, near Orlando.

The tournament will feature a group stage, which will count toward the 2020 MLS regular season standings, followed by knockout rounds.

The tournament champion will qualify for the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League, and the 2020 season is scheduled to resume upon completion of the tournament.