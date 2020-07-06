Management of Police Football Club has confirmed the signing of vastly experienced Uganda Cranes midfielder Tonny Mawejje on a two year tenure.

The hardworking midfielder, 33, joins “The Cops” as a free agent after a brief spell in Kuwait at Al-Arabi Sports Club.

He was officially unveiled at the Police headquarters in Kampala during a brief ceremony attended by the Police FC chairman AIGP Asan Kasingye.

This is the second spell that the four time CECAFA senior challenge cup winner will be playing at Police after the 2006-2007 season.

Midfielder Tonny Mawejje happily shows off the Police Football Club jersey

“This is a special moment in my career. I want to assure my fans that I am the same version as the first Tonny Mawejje when I had come on the scene” Mawejje disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

He thus becomes coach Abdallah Mubiru’s first season signing prior to the 2020/21 season with other players expected to come on board for the Uganda Police funded team.

Mawejje is capped 83 times for Uganda Cranes and has scored 8 goals.

He brings forth a wealth of experience as he possibly winds business on his hitherto promising career that has seen him play in Iceland, South Africa, Iceland and lately Kuwait.

Mawejje is one player who offers his best once on the field of play. Junior players will definitely be the biggest beneficiaries by his arrival because he will teach them that competitive spirit embedded in him, fighting character to win even at training sessions and most of all, will chip with counseling tips.

He played at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals held in Gabon, as Uganda returned to the continental show piece after 38 years.

Profile:

Full Names: Tony Mawejje Jr.

Tony Mawejje Jr. Date of Birth : 15 th December 1986

: 15 December 1986 Place of Birth : Masaka, Uganda

: Masaka, Uganda Height: 1.80 m (5 ft 11 in)

1.80 m (5 ft 11 in) Playing position: Midfield

Youth career:

2000 – 2003: Masaka Local Council Football Club

Senior Career: