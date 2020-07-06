Police FC have confirmed the signing of midfielder Tonny Mawejje in preparation for the 2020/21 Uganda Premier League season.

The midfield gem signed a two year deal at the club where he returns for a second stint in his career.

Mawejje played for the Cops in 2006 — helping the team lift the CECAFA Kagame Cup and was among the goal scorers in the finals in Dar es Salaam.

Tony Mawejje with Police FC’s Asan Kasingye Credit: Police FC media

“Its a pleasure to be back home,” said Mawejje. “I have very good memories of my time with the club and they did play a big part in my career,” he added.

Police is part of my family and I have always wished them well. I will give my best to see that the team gets back to the glory days along with my other teammates.

Club Chairman Asan Kasingye believes the capture of the prodigal son is vital to the club’s ambition of being competitive in a manner that befits the former champions.

“As a club, we are happy to have own back at the club,” he started. “He is a legend not only here but for the Cranes after playing at top level for over 12 years and we believe his experience will strengthen the club,” added Kasingye.

Mawejje becomes the Cops’ first signing in the transfer window with the club promising to sign more players to beef the squad.

Last campaign, the team survived relegation by a whisker following an abrupt end to the competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.