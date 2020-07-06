First of all I need to make it clear that I am writing this in my individual capacity not as USPA President.

I have read with disbelief your rant in response to an opinion written by Mr James Bakama in today’s New Vision.

The personal attack on Mr Bakama was totally uncalled for. If he got facts wrong in his opinion, point them out without making disparaging remarks about his age and family. Being an old man shouldn’t be used as an insult. It is a blessing. May Allah grant you a long life.

As a leader you should know better. And this is not the first time you are making personal attacks on him and his family. If he indeed wrote stuff you are not comfortable with, make a rebuttal focusing on his professional work and output, leave his family out of it. For you to claim that he is targeting you for money to pay school fees for his children is not only absurd but disgusting because you have not produced any evidence to the effect.

Also, you are in no position to conclude that he has nothing left to offer. That’s a conclusion that can only be made by Vision Group. Like you want FUFA to be respected as a brand, please have some respect for Vision Group.

If you have appealed to New Vision and Vision Group about what you call syndicated stories against FUFA and nothing has been done, may be that’s it, you are taking things personal not professionally. And if his employers have not acted it means they see nothing wrong with how he does his job. That said, if you still feel aggrieved, there are legal avenues if you indeed have a case against him. Not personal attacks.

People in the media know so much about your family and private life but I don’t remember anyone involving them in your professional life. Because that’s how it should be.

Let’s remain professional and respect each other. Football and Sports in general need both of us.

Thank you.