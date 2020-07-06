Ugandan superathlete Aryamanya Rodgers is undecided on whether to represent his home country or Jamaica.
Rodgers is an immensely talented 20-year old runner and footballer who has been a phenomenon in Jamaica.
Since leaving Uganda five years ago, Rodgers has been a household name as he helped his school – Kingston College (KC) – win both the Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships (Champs) and the Manning Cup football tournament.
Rodgers is soon departing Jamaica for USA-based Grambling State University (GSU) on a full athletics scholarship, but his love for the “land of wood and water” is keeping him in a dilemma.
“The kindness of Jamaican people can’t be explained. The amazing beauty of the island with great beaches and lovely people having fun was also a good experience,” he told Jamaican Observer.
On choosing between Uganda and Jamaica, Rodgers says; “Am still holding on making the decision on that. Uganda contacted me a year ago, but in my mind I wasn’t ready.
“Therefore, I will be informing you later on.”
Aryamanya is currently listed Jamaican on the World Athletics website.
He has featured in 800m (1:56.93 PB), 1500m (3:57.02 PB), One Mile (4:15.48 PB), 3000m (8:36.80 PB), 5000m (15:13.82 PB) and 2000m Steeplechase (5:49.46 PB) disciplines.