Management of Vipers Sports Club has confirmed the signing of Jamil Kalisa, 21, the third off-season recruit prior to 2020-21 campaign.

Kalisa was given a four-year contract and officially revealed to the public on Tuesday, 7th July 2020.

He joins other earlier signings – Dissan Galiwango (left back) and forward Ibrahim Orit.

Kalisa kick-started his career at the National Sports Academy before Lungujja Galaxy – a Rubaga Regional side – spotted him in 2017 enroute to joining Bright Stars.

At Bright Stars, he still had a year left on his employment contract but it was bought off.

He rejoins Fred Kajoba having worked with him earlier at Bright Stars Football Club.

Vipers is assembling a formidable team that will represent them on the continent since they are assured of a CAF Champions League slot as well as the Uganda Premier League for the season 2021-21.

Kalisa Profile

Full Name: Jamil Kalisa

Age: 21 years

Date of Birth: July 22nd, 1999

Nationality: Ugandan

Playing Role: Midfielder

Club: Vipers Sports Club

*Additional information from Vipers Website