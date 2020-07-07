Management of Vipers Sports Club has confirmed the signing of Jamil Kalisa, 21, the third off-season recruit prior to 2020-21 campaign.
Kalisa was given a four-year contract and officially revealed to the public on Tuesday, 7th July 2020.
He joins other earlier signings – Dissan Galiwango (left back) and forward Ibrahim Orit.
Kalisa kick-started his career at the National Sports Academy before Lungujja Galaxy – a Rubaga Regional side – spotted him in 2017 enroute to joining Bright Stars.
At Bright Stars, he still had a year left on his employment contract but it was bought off.
He rejoins Fred Kajoba having worked with him earlier at Bright Stars Football Club.
Vipers is assembling a formidable team that will represent them on the continent since they are assured of a CAF Champions League slot as well as the Uganda Premier League for the season 2021-21.
Kalisa Profile
- Full Name: Jamil Kalisa
- Age: 21 years
- Date of Birth: July 22nd, 1999
- Nationality: Ugandan
- Playing Role: Midfielder
- Club Club: Vipers Sports Club
*Additional information from Vipers Website