Uganda Cranes midfielder Kizito Luwagga is pleased with a contract extension he has signed with Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Kfar Saba FC.

The 26-year-old is ready to further display his best after impressing recently scoring for the outfit in a 1-0 win over Macabbi Netanya.

On penning an extension of the contract, Luwagga envisagaed more success with the club.

“It is a pleasure for me to continue and represent this wonderful club, I believe that with my persistence and my teammates, along with the great work that also the professional and management staff in the club will succeed more,” he told club media.

Uganda Cranes’ William Luwagga Kizito. Credit: © Kawowo Sports | Cosmas Arinitwe

“I believe this is the right place for me to move forward. And I also hope God will be on our side.”

This is the 8th club that Luwagga is joining in Europe since moving from Vipers SC in 2012.

The other clubs include Leixoes, Sporting Covilha, CD Feirense and Rio Ave (all Portuguese clubs).

He has previously played for CMS Politehnica Lasi in Romania, on loan to Belarus champions BATE Borisov and Shakhtar Karagandy.