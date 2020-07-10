Combative midfielder Pistis Barenge has extended his stay at Mbarara City Football Club.

Barenge who is one of the key players for the Ankole Lions committed his future to the club by signing a two-year contract extension deal on Friday.

“Pisits Barenge has signed two-year contract extension with the Ankole Lions until the end of July 2022.” The Club confirmed.

FIFA Referee William Oloya talks to Mbarara City’s Pistis Barenge during a Uganda Premier League match

The Burundian midfielder joined Mbarara City FC in 2017 from Vitalo’ O

He becomes the fourth player to extend his contract at Mbarara City FC joining Jude Ssemugabi, Steven Othieno and goalkeeper Muhammad Ssekeba.

With the departure of Ibrahim Orit who moved to Vipers SC, the club is looking at tying down striker Brian Aheebwa and skipper Hillary Mukundane who are also on the verge of exit.

Mbarara City FC ended last season in 7th position in the league with 36 points in 25 games.