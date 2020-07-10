In a bid to help clubs gear up their sporting and business process to deliver short and long term planning objectives, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) introduced the Clubs Pro Agenda.

Michael Kirunga, KCCA Finance manager (Credit: FUFA Media)

Hence forth, in preparation for the 2020/21 football season, the programme kicked off with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club at the FUFA Complex in Mengo, on Thursday, 9th July 2020.

A top brass team led by the club chairman Martin Ssekajja, Aggrey Ashaba (vice chairman), Anisha Shahir Muhoozi (Chief Executive Officer), Nusula Nagawa (KCCA Director), Uganda Cranes and KCCA legend Tom Lwanga (KCCA FCBoard member), Michael Kirunga (Financial manager), Moses Kaddu (KCCA FC Administrator), a fans’ representative Adam Segawa,Morley Byekwaso (assistant coach) and the team captain Charles Lukwago all attended without fail.

Charles Lukwago, KCCA Captain (Credit: FUFA Media)

This process will take two days for each of the 16 clubs in the Uganda Premier League.

FUFA Big League (2nd Division) Clubs will attend the program after finishing up with UPL Clubs.

FUFA First Vice President Justus Mugisha, club licensing manager Ivan Kintu Bayige and FUFA Football Development Director Ali Mwebe are some of the officials who attended to the KCCA team.

We have officially begun the Clubs Pro Agenda program. Club Licensing for 2020/2021 has been fazed in two parts with this Pro Agenda program intended to prepare Clubs so that they don’t find challenges as we get towards the Club licensing exercise. It involves all the Uganda Premier League Clubs. We have started with KCCA FC today on a two days program. The rest of the clubs will follow after.’ Ivan Kintu Bayige, FUFA Club Licensing Manager

This exercise is to prepare all the clubs undertake the grueling FUFA Club licensing execrise in preparation for the 2020/21 season.