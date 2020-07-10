It is done and dusted.

The long awaited move for Paul “Kiwa” Kiwanuka to join long time comrade Fred Kajoba Kisitu at Vipers Sports Club is like that winning checkmate in an epic chess duel between two outspoken Grand masters.

Kawowo Sports reliably confirms that Kiwanuka will once again work with Kajoba at the newly crowned Uganda Premier League champions.

This follows the agreement between the two parties; Vipers management and Kiwanuka over the working terms (contractual terms and general offer at large) on Friday, 10th July 2020 at the famous footballing hill of Kitende.

Once, during an earlier interview, Kajoba referred his right hand man Kiwanuka as Portuguese football coach Carlos Queiroz, now the head coach of the Colombia national team, in reference to his mutual relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

Fred Kajoba and Paul Kiwanuka on duty while still at Bright Stars Football Club Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

“I need coach Kiwa (Kiwanuka) to work with me. We forged a great working partnership with him over a long period of time. In fact, he is like Carlos Queiroz who worked well with Sir Alex Ferguson. I will do anything to get him” Kiwanuka confessed in an earlier interview.

For starters, Carlos Manuel Brito Leal Queiroz was assistant to Ferugson at Manchester United for two spells, first in 2002–2003, before he worked at Real Madrid and later rejoined Ferguson at Manchester United between 2004–2008.

For a long time, Kajoba has been on a serious look-out for an assistant with whom they share ideologies and philosophies.

Paul “Kiwa” Kiwanuka smiles

This Kajoba-Kiwanuka partnership is as though was mended on Mars and blessed in Heaven with the two parties complimenting each other not only in daily life, but also during training programmes, game preparations and the real matches proper.

Having worked together for five seasons at Bright Stars, the writing is well spelt on the wall that the right partnership has been stamped.

During the 2019 season, Kajoba and Kiwanuka were coaches as a 10 man Bright Stars side lost 5-4 on penalties to Proline in the Stanbic Uganda Cup finale at Masaka Recreational Stadium.

Normal time of this match had ended in a one all stalemate.

At Vipers, this duo is expected work with Ibrahim Mugisha as goalkeeping coach and Edward Ssali as trainer among others.

Meanwhile, Vipers has already signed three players in Disan Galiwango, Ibrahim Orit and Jamil Kalisa in this domestic players’ transfer window.