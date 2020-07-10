Express Football Club CEO Isaac Mwesigwa has advised the Red Eagles fans to stay calm revealing the team is smart and active in the transfer market.

The six-time league champions released over 18 players but are yet to make any announcement on arrivals something that has kept Express fans a little worried.

But Mwesigwa says the club has done 85% part of their business and will only reveal them to the public at the right time.

“What I assure our fans is that we are active and smart in the market,” Mwesigwa told UGSport. “So far, we have completed 85% of the deals and in the near future, our communication department will reveal the complete deals,” he added.

Mwesigwa also revealed that the club has targeted players that will improve the club’s position from last season and also the brand of the team as the biggest in the country.

“And we have looked at players that we hope will take us to another level in terms of position but also lift our brand – the biggest in Ugandan football.”

Kawowo Sports understands that the club has agreed on deals with mostly their former players in Godfrey Lwesibawa, Mahad Kakooza, Steven Luswata, and Musa Mukasa among others.

There are also reports that SC Villa duo of Ambrose Kirya and David Owori will cross to Wankulukuku as well as Tooro United attacking midfielder Faisal Ssekyanzi.