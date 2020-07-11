Vipers Sports Club midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga had an eventful 2019/20 season in the Uganda Premier League.

Besides winning the championship, Byaruhanga scored one goal and recorded three assists to his name in the 20 matches he played out of the 25 matches that the Venoms played before the season was abruptly called off because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Bobosi Byaruhanga (right) in action against Kyetume at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

He has since confessed that the first season in the top tier division was indeed a learning platform, after graduating from St Mary’s SS Kitende school team and Vipers Juniors Team that plays in the FUFA Juniors League.

Since it was my first season it was a bit challenging but I did learn many things Bobosi Byaruhanga, Vipers Midfielder

Improving:

Byaruhanga believes that he will become a better, polished player by revisiting all the matches he played and improve upon the grey areas of his game as he consolidates on the strong aspects as close ball control, pass interceptions, man-marking, short and diagonal passing as well as distant shooting.

Am working on my weaknesses and looking forward for a call up to the National team (Uganda Cranes). Bobosi Byaruhanga, Vipers Midfielder

L-R: Frank Tumwesigye, Bobosi Byaruhanga and Bashir Asiku celebrating a goal at St.Mary’s stadium

Vipers Sports Club central midfield remains one of the most competitive departments on the team with Byaruhanga in direct healthy competition with the likes of Siraje Ssentamu, Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula, Abdul Karim Watambala, Abraham Ndugwa, Frank “Zagga” Tumwesigye and new signing Jamil Kalisa among others.

The Venoms, winners of the Uganda Premier League on four different occasions will represent the country at next season’s CAF Champions League.