Burundi President’s Cup 2020:

Final: Rukinzo 1 (4) -1 (5) Musongati

Musongati Football Club is the champion of the President’s Cup in Burundi.

This follows a tense 5-4 post match penalties victory over Rukinzo in the well contested finale over Rukinzo at the Stade De Rukundo in Buye on Saturday, 11th July 2020.

Musongati is a club owned by the country’s newly sworn in president, General Évariste Ndayishimiye.

Action between Rukinzo and Musongati (green) during the 2020 Burundi President’s Cup (Credit: FFB)

Players of Rukinzo and Musongati pose with the president (Credit: Nice Media)

Jimmy Ndayizeye was named the most valuable player of the year ahead of Jumaine Ndikumana and Bakar Nsabimana.

Arthur Nibikora was the revelation of the year with Moise Halidi and Ibrahim Ntamwishimiro.

Jospin Nshimirimana was the best midfielder of the year with Iddy Museremu in second place and Ntibazokiza in third place.

Onesime Rukundo took the goalkeeper of the year accolade ahead of Ismael Wilondja and Abdoul Moussa.

Musongati will represent Burundi at next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

The league champions Le Messanger Ngozi will play in the CAF Champions League.