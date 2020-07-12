Shaban “Benteke” Lubega is an active sports journalist and a footballer.

He currently works with PML Daily online news publication as he plays in the fourth division with Najjanankumbi II Football Club having earlier featured in the fifth division and in the Masaza Football tournament.

Lubega has openly expressed interest to participate in the upcoming elections and he declared to stand for the LC3 Najjanankumbi II Councillor’s post.

Service delivery has not been good in the area (Najjanankumbi II). So, I would like to come in and help out big time. Shaban “Benteke” Lubega

Shaban “Benteke” Lubega

Bobi Wine Inspiration:

Lubega confesses having drawn the inspiration from musician-cum-politician Robert “Bobi Wine” Kyagulanyi and this is the reason, Lubega is affiliated to the People Power political group.

“I was inspired by Bobi Wine in most of his songs and realized it is high time the youth stand up and started the process of change in our country” Lubega adds.

Lubega also idolizes the former United States of America (USA) president Barack Obama for his articulate deliberations and sound policies.

Lubega (left) with Eddie Mutwe

Who is Shaban Lubega?

Lubega was born on 14th March 1991 to Grace Nakanyike and Hamdan Lubega in Najjanankumbi II at Wamala Road.

He studied at Buganda Road Primary school, Old Kampala SSS, Winston Standard SS and Baptist High School.

He previously worked at Vision Group, Record Radio and TV, Excel TV before settling at his current work station, PML Daily.

Along the way, he is the former Public Relations Officer (PRO) at Tooro United Football Club.

For starters, Tooro United FC was relegated to the FUFA Big League last season.

Others:

Meanwhile, other sports oriented personalities venturing who seek various political offices include Patrick Isiagi Opolot (Incumbent Kachumbara County), Moses Magogo (Aspiring Member of Parliament Budiope East), Sarah Adong (Zombo Woman MP), Alex Gita Mulibanga (Entebbe Municipality MP), Geofrey Kayemba Solo (Bukomansimbi South Mp), Francisco Bwambale (Kamwokya Councillor), Rogers Byamukama (Masindi Municipality MP), Anita Amongi (Incumbent Bukedea Woman MP), Diana Hope Nyago (Njeru Municipality MP), Allan “Bwiino” Ssewanyana (Incumbent Makindye West), Mwine Mpaka (Mbarara West), Bernard Atiku (Incumbent Anyivu County), Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo (Bugweri County MP), Richard Ochom (Mayor Soroti Municipality), Denis Mbidde Ssebugwawo (Rubaga South MP), Rasoul Aliga (Yumbe MP), Sam Kumakech (Mayor Paidha Town), Hajji Norman Ssemwanga Kaboggoza (Mayor Kira Municipality), Paul Nsubuga (Busiro North MP), Baker Kyambadde Njuki (Kampala Central MP) and former USPA president Joseph Kabuleta (President of Uganda) among others.