Cameroon has confirmed that they have withdrawn their intentions to host the remaining fixtures of the 2019/20 CAF Champions League.

Sediue Mbombo Njoya the President of Cameroon FA (FECAFOOT) announced that government has stopped them from hosting the final and semi-final of the CAF Champions League due to health reasons in regard to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

It should be noted Confederation of African Football (CAF) at the end of last month announced that Cameroon will host the Champions League games with Morocco hosting the CAF Confederation Cup games.

Reports indicate Egypt and Tunisia have already expressed their interest to replace Cameroon as the hosts.

Unlike on previous occasions where both the semi-final and final are played on home and away basis, CAF dictated that this year’s championship will have just one fixture at both stages.

Record champions Al Ahly are supposed to face Wydad Casablanca while their nemesis Zamalek will take on Raja Casablanca.