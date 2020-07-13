Defender Ronald Kigongo has renewed his contact at URA FC, the club confirmed on Monday.

The right back has put pen to paper on a three-year contract that will see him at the club up to 2023. The Tax Collectors confirmed the development on their website.

“Kigongo Ronald has renewed his stay with the tax collectors by further 3 years after his contract expired in June 2020. URA FC has triggered a three-year extension on Kigongo’s contract to keep the right back at the club until 2023.” Confirmed the club.

Kigongo has been at URA FC for six years having joined them from Maroons FC back in 2014 initially as a striker but was transformed to play in the right back position.

Last season, Kigongo failed to make any start for URA FC in the League with Ashraf Mandela who was signed from SC Villa getting ahead of him.

He is the second-longest serving player in the current squad behind Saidi Kyeyune (8 years) who was also signed from Maroons FC.