Stephen Omony and Norman Blick are regarded by many as Uganda’s greatest basketball players of all time.

For Omony whose career spans for over two decades, there is a near-total agreement he is the greatest there has been in the country that even the legendary Blick looked up to.

“Truth is each time I used to play for basketball in Jammers, we used to watch Omony and I idolized him.

“At one point I wanted to join Falcons so I can play with him. That’s how much I like him,” Blick admitted during his appearance on Basketball256 show Double Down.

Stephen Omony (12) and Norman Blick (4) during a league game between Miracle Eagles and Warriors at YMCA in 2011 Credit: John Batanudde

Blick likened Omony to six-time NBA champion and arguably the greatest basketball player of all time Michael Jordan.

“We started visiting him in Nkumba just to build that relationship. He is a great guy but he has that Jordan mentality, you don’t mess with him.

“There was a time we were dissing him on the bus and he silenced all of us. He said; ‘I’m your teammate, not your friend’ but he is a great guy and a great leader.”