In life, the people you associate with on a daily basis always define you and often shape your destiny.

It is therefore a writing on the wall scene that most successful dwell upon to become who they are with perfect partnerships.

Upon that firm platform, the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) has identified a key quasi partner in the Kingdom of Buganda.

On Monday, July 13, 2020, these two parties reached a general accord to incorporate Boxing in the Kingdom games Calendar,

This happened after a meeting held at Bulange in Mengo, Kampala between the Buganda Kingdom Minister of Sports, Leisure and Recreation Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu and the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) president Moses “Gong” Muhangi.

UBF President Moses Muhangi (left) with Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu at Bulange, Mengo in Kampala on Monday, 13th July 2020

The fruits from this meeting will not only see the revival and awakening of the boxing sport in Buganda Kingdom, but also in the entire country at large.

Muhangi retaliated the fact that boxing is one sport with the most talented personalities in Buganda Kingdom, but had for a long time lacked a firm ground to be uplifted.

In a special way, he appreciated Owek. Ssekabembe for the presented opportunity, a blessing that he envisages will take boxing in Buganda Kingdom and Uganda in general at the next desired level.

I am humbled that Buganda Kingdom has always led the way in restoring this sport in relation to the kingdom basis. When I was coming in as president of Uganda Boxing Federation, I promised I will revive the inter-kingdoms and inter-regions tournaments. This is one of the bold steps to fulfilling this promise. Boxing is one of the sports that has young talented people. Boxing has a rich history in Uganda’s sports and I am really happy. Moses “Gong” Muhangi, Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) President

In his speech, Owek. Ssekabembe hinted to the benefits that will arise from this cordial partnership.

The sports minister in Buganda Kingdom has already identified organization of boxing tournaments based on clans (bikas), counties (masaza’s), schools (amasomero) and others events.

Owek. Ssekabembe lauded Muhangi for mitigating the endless conflicts that had engulfed the Uganda Boxing Federation and the boxing sport in general.

Boxing in Buganda Kingdom is well documented. We have very good structures as a Kingdom. With the Masazas and schools available, we are determined to revive the pride of boxing in close relationship with the Uganda Boxing Federation under the leadership of Moses Muhangi. Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu, Minister of Sports, Leisure and Recreation – Buganda KIngdom

Boxing action at Lugogo Credit: Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

It is on record that Buganda Kingdom has had a very significant contribution to the development of boxing in Uganda.

Famous boxers as Tom Kawere, John “The Beast” Mugabi, Justin “The Ugandan Destroyer” Juuko, Ayub Kalule, Zebra “Mando” Ssenyange, Sharif Bogere and many others are products from Buganda Kingdom.

Buganda has been also participating in the Inter-regions boxing contests.

Muhangi as a leader takes the credit for initiating such ideologies and projects with the recent Shadow boxing challenge another big bonus.