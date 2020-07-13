On 10th July 2020, the Deputy head of mission Henrik Jespersen is remarkably quoted to have commended Uganda in the management of the response to the refugee crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Uganda is the leading country in the world in delivering on the Global Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework & we are proud to partner with it in managing its response to the refugee crisis during this pandemic.” Jespersen noted.

The United High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) continues to work with Uganda in managing refugees and some Internally Displaced Persons (IDP’s).

NHCR Representative in Uganda Joel Boutroue hands over to Ritah of the Aliguma Foundation ,at Mackenzie Vale, Kololo in Kampala

On Monday, July 13, 2020, the UNHCR in Uganda donated an assortment of equipment to the Ritah Aliguma Foundation to help upgrade the Acholi Quarters play ground in Nakawa Division, Kampala.

The donated equipment were hoes, slashers, sickles, spades and axes, each 50 in number as well as 70 chevrolet branded balls (size four).

Some of the donated equipment

Some of the children who play at the Acholi Quarters play ground in Banda – Nakawa Divsion, Kampala

Luigi and Kawenja slum players pose with UNHCR Representative in Uganda, Joel Boutroue at Acholi Quarters

All these were officially handed over by the UNHCR Representative in Uganda Joel Boutroue to the Aliguma Foundation Executive Director Ritah Aliguma.

The hand over was held at the UNHCR head offices in Kampala.

This equipment is to help upgrading the Acholi quarters play-ground. I was impressed by the passion and enthusiasm when the inter-slums tournament was held in the Acholi quarters. We are humbled to support the community since this is a community project as a token of solidarity Joel Boutroue, UNHCR – Uganda Representative

A mother kicks the ball at the Acholi Quarters play ground in Banda, Nakawa Division – Kampala

Aliguma expressed appreciation by the donation and called for the community involvement when the grading and leveling process of the play ground arrives.

We are humbled by the UNHCR. We call for the community involvement to assist in the grading and leveling process. We look forward greater partnerships. Ritah Aliguma, Executive Director Aliguma Foundation

Aliguma also vowed to put into use the Foundation’s acquired land in Masindi to agriculture to supplement on the food supplies.

Ritah Aliguma engages the young talents during a ball heading session at the Acholi Quarters play ground