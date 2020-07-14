Each sportsman world over has his or her own rich tale of a script to write home as regards the early career days.

For female footballer Anitah “Ani” Namata, 18, she boldly testifies her gradual progress to the undying passion for the “beautiful game”.

Definitely, the extra push and encouragement from the parents Deo and Esther Katongole gave her an additional impetus.

“I loved football so much than any other game. Good enough, my parents encouraged me to play it and today, I have no regrets” Namata opens up.

The offensive player was born at Entebbe Regional Hospital (Grade B) and has since childhood stayed with her parents in Bwaise, Nkumba in Katabi Town Council.

Anitah beats an opponent during a FUFA Women Elite league match (Credit: SM)

Throughout her education, Namata was on a bursary scheme courtesy of her immense talent, having the entire elementary studies at Agaliawamu Primary School in Kawafu.

She was then enrolled at Princess Diana Secondary School for S1 and S2 classes before crossing to Uganda Martyr’s High School, Lubaga for S3 and S4.

“I was admitted to Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga thanks to Brother Leonard Nsubuga and coach Nkugwa” she recounts.

At Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga, Namata scored as many as 20 goals in two years.

After completing her O-Level examinations in 2017, she was admitted at female football giants Kawempe Muslim Secondary School.

At A-Level, Namata was studying History, Economics, Geography and Sub-Maths, scoring 8 points in 2019, and now awaits university education.

“I intend to study journalism at Nkumba University after weighing options with other universities that needed my services” she speaks of her future plans.

Namata going through the paces at the National Stadium in Dar es salaam while on Uganda U-20 duty in 2019 (Credit: FUFA)

Football Career:

Namata started playing football at a tender age of 8 when still at Agaliawamu Primary School.

That time, she was encouraged by celebrated coach Allan Kabonge Kivewala to train at Lake Victoria Soccer Academy, often trained by Steven “Ferguson” Kintu.

Between now and then, Namata has been engaged in so many training sessions and matches alike, being involved in as many goal build-ups as well as finding the back of the net herself.

Along the way, she has encountered so many opponents and Shadia Nankya is one defender who has given her a torrid time.

“Shadia (Nankya) is the most difficult opponent I have found and has always won most aerial challenges” Namata speaks.

Namata crossing the ball with the left foot

Role Models:

Namata has two roles models who have inspired her continue playing the beautiful game in Hasifa Nassuna and Allan Okello.

Hasifa Nassuna, UCU Lady Cardinals player inspires Namata (Credit: FUFA Media) Credit: FUFA

Allan Okello now based in Algeria at AC Paradou is a role model to Namata

She has played in a number of tournaments ranging from the Airtel Rising Stars (ARS) U-17, Fresh Diary Secondary School Games, Uganda Muslim Education Association (UEMA) games, Independence tournaments, Maama Becca Cup as well as the FUFA Women Elite League.

Her best goal thus far arrived during Kawempe Muslim’s 2-0 home victory against Uganda Christian University (UCU).

“My best goal was against UCU at Kawempe. Moments after kickoff, we attacked and half volleyed in the first minute. I will never forget that moment” Namata recounts.

Anitah Namata races to the ball during a match (Credit: SM)

Since the lockdown brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic, Namata has been training with a selection of boys at the Nkumba Kataka playground, often involved in aerobics, body conditioning and at times small ball work drills with lots of small sided games.

After knocking on the doors of the Uganda U-20 national team, her ultimate dream is to play for the senior national team, Crested Cranes as well as feature for her favourite FC Barcelona women football club.

Along the way, she has also had grey hitches in her career as the knee injury sustained in 2018 but only recovered to overturn the dark patch into an opportunity before bouncing back strongly.

Namata strives to shoot the moon. Lest, if she fails she will lie proudly among the stars.

Anitah Namata chest controls the ball during a competitive game. She has an enviable close ball control

Namata takes on the opposition during a league match

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Anitah Namata

Nick-name: Ani

Date of Birth: 10th October 2001

: 10 October 2001 Parents: Deo Katongole & Esther Katongole

Deo Katongole & Esther Katongole Place of Birth: Entebbe Regional Hospital (Grade B)

Entebbe Regional Hospital (Grade B) Education: Agaliawamu Primary School – Kawafu (P1-P7), Princess Diana High School (S1-S2), Uganda Martyrs High School – Lubaga (S3-S4), Kawempe Muslim SS (S5-S6)

Agaliawamu Primary School – Kawafu (P1-P7), Princess Diana High School (S1-S2), Uganda Martyrs High School – Lubaga (S3-S4), Kawempe Muslim SS (S5-S6) *Soon joining Nkumba University

Strong foot: Right

Right Key attributes: Close ball control, dribbling, passing and shooting

Close ball control, dribbling, passing and shooting Playing positions: Forward & Wing

Forward & Wing Role Models: Hasifa Nassuna & Allan Okello

Hasifa Nassuna & Allan Okello Best Goal: Scored in the first minute when Kawempe Muslim faced UCU in Kawempe

Scored in the first minute when Kawempe Muslim faced UCU in Kawempe Some Trophies won: Fresh Diary School School Games (2016, 2019 – Mbale), UMEA Games (2018 – Mbale, 2019- Kasawo), Independence Cup (2016), Airtel Rising Stars (2017 – Lira) FUFA Women Elite League (2018), Buganda Cup (2018), East Africa Secondary Schools (2019 – Arusha)

Fresh Diary School School Games (2016, 2019 – Mbale), UMEA Games (2018 – Mbale, 2019- Kasawo), Independence Cup (2016), Airtel Rising Stars (2017 – Lira) FUFA Women Elite League (2018), Buganda Cup (2018), East Africa Secondary Schools (2019 – Arusha) Individual Accolades: MVP Airtel Rising Stars (2016), Top Scorer, Airtel Rising Stars (2017 – Grand Finals, Lira)

MVP Airtel Rising Stars (2016), Top Scorer, Airtel Rising Stars (2017 – Grand Finals, Lira) Best Dish: Matooke (Plantain) & Meat