Uganda Cranes holding midfielder Khalid Aucho is on the verge of terminating his contract with the Egyptian based side Misr lel Makkasa over accumulated arrears in salaries.

According to Australian based intermediary Stevenson Kakooza, the well-built midfielder has arrears accruing to close to seven months.

“Khalid Aucho is filing for termination of contract because he demands seven unpaid months with the amount coming to Shs 300M.” Kakooza noted.

Khalid Aucho (right)

Aucho had signed for the Egyptian giants in July 2019 as a free agent following an earlier spell at Indian Churchill Brothers Football Club.

He has since been engaged in a couple of matches at the Makkasa side, scoring a goal scored on his first appearance the club.

Aucho’s agent Geofrey Solo Kayemba (based in Uganda) has already tabled his client’s complaint to the club with copies to Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA), Egypt Football Association (EFA), CAF and FIFA pertaining the player’s salary.

However, the club is yet to respond although the player has continued to train including Tuesday’s session.

Players’ agent Geoffrey Solo Kayemba (middle) with one of his client Aucho Khalid(left) after agreeing terms with Egyptian side Misr El Makasa

Aucho was born on 8th August 1993 in Jinja, Uganda, kicking off his career in Jinja.

He has since played for a number of clubs as Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos, Simba, Water (Uganda), Gor Mahia, Tusker (Kenya), Red Star Belgrade and FC Baroka (South Africa).

Aucho has 45 caps with Uganda Cranes, scoring twice including.

He played at two AFCON finals in 2017 (Gabon) and lately Egypt in 2019.

Aucho’s complaints come at a time when striker Joel Madondo terminated his employment contract with Moroccoan Wydad Casablanca.