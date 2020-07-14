After close to four seasons in Kampala, left back Aggrey Madoi has returned to Eastern Uganda, at BUL Football Club.

This follows agreement of the roving left back with the club’s management for a two year tenure (renewable upon satisfactory performance).

Aggrey Madoi played at the CHAN 2018 Tournament in Morocco Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

After plying his trade at Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos, Madoi had spells at Vipers Sports Club, Police and lately Wakiso Giants.

He returns to the native home area at BUL Football Club and is expected to be a key pillar for Arthur Kyesmira’s coached side alongside Richard Matovu.

Madoi is the direct replacement for former left back Allan Tarsis Munaaba who had since retired from the beautiful game.

BUL continues to play for the 2020/21 season with a series of meetings held and others being planned to come up with the best ideologies.

The upcoming planning meeting is scheduled on Friday, 17th July 2020.