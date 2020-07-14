Newly promoted Uganda Premier League entity Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) Football Club has officially unveiled Waiswa Kasango.

The midfielder-cum-striker penned a two year deal at the club christened as Flying Eagles.

Waiswa Kasango

We are delighted to confirm to our fans the New second signing one Waiswa Kasango who pens a two-years contract with the flying eagles. Club statement

Kasangois a former player at Kamuli Park (Artland Katale) now called Wakiso Giants.

He also featured at Busoga Province and Bugabula Ssaza. he plays left right midfield and forward.

Kasango is the second signing for the Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) after former midfielder Isaac Mweru Doka.

The Malaba based club is preparing for their debut season in the Uganda Premier League for the 2020/21 season whose kick-off is ear-marked for October 2020.