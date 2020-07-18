The Lord Mayor of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), also the patron of KCCA Football Club Salongo Erias Lukwago came out with a financial contribution of Shs 2M to two former Uganda Cranes players Jamil Willy Kyambadde and Andrew “Fimbo” Mukasa.

The money, alongside other material items were handled over to both players at their respective residences in Kampala city as the Lord Mayor paid a courtesy visit to the Ex-internationals who are in a sorry state.

Kyambadde was found at his home in Kawempe, off the out skirts of the city and Mukasa at Wakaliga, near Nateete.

Andrew “Fimbo” Mukasa (second from right) as the Lord Mayor Salongo Erias Lukwago and company visited the former SC Villa and Puma player (Credit KCCA)

Accompanied by the Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura, Hon. Olive Namazzi (Minister for Health, Education & Sports and Hon. Moses Kataabu (Minister for Finance, Administration & our Board Member), Lukwago also provided other items as food and hens.

Lukwago used the platform and opportunity to throw a word of caution to the sportsmen as regards planning for life after active sports.

Jamil Willy Kyambadde has been of late admitted at Rubaga Hospital (Credit: KCCA)

Lukwago hands over a hen to Mukasa (not in picture) at Wakaliga in Kampala(Credit: KCCA)

Lukwago boldly called for the amendment of the 1964 Sports Act under the National Council of Sports (NCS).

The current sportsmen should pick a lesson and plan for their retirement. There is also need to revisit the NCS sports Act of 1964, to prioritize the Infrastructure (sports facilities), administration and welfare of players when they are still active. During retirement as case is with the NSSF Act as a supplementary social security system that will in turn boost individual savings. Salongo Erias Lukwago, Lord Mayor Kampala City

The sorry state of former Uganda Cranes players continues to raise dust on how they maintain their lives and welfare at large years after retirement from the beautiful game.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) recently convened with some of the Ex-internationals at Ivy’s Hotel in Wakaliga in Rubaga to iron out some of the burning issues at hand as start of an Ex-players’ saving scheme, SAACO; income generating projects among others.