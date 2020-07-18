A week ago, Kawowo Sports reliably reported that celebrated promotional specialist Richard Makumbi was in advanced stages with Nyamityobora Football Club officials ahead of a possible move.

Indeed, it came to pass as the CAF “B” licensed coach arrived in Mbarara City on Friday, 17th Jul 2020.

Upon arrival, Makumbi was warmly welcomed by the Nyamityobora FC chairman Muzamiru Ssekajja and paid a courtesy visit to the club’s home ground in Kakoba division which is being regreened.

Makumbi is exactly to finalize the terms and conditions of his employment contract over the weekend ahead of the official unveiling ceremony.

The tactician returns to Mbarara having previously handled Mbarara City during the FUFA Big league days.

Over a time spell of 27 years, Makumbi has guided a number clubs from the lower tier division to the cream-de-la-cream class, Uganda Premier League.

Richard Makumbi (middle) with some Nyamityobora players

Makumbi guided SCOUL (1995), Iganga Town Council – (1996), Mukono Lions (1997), Buikwe Red Stars (2004), Fire Masters (2005), Bunamwaya (now Vipers) in 2006, Bidco (BUL) in 2011.

Others were Utoda, Soana, Mbarara City (2016) and lately Kenya’s Western Stima in 2018.

Last season, Makumbi was head coach of Mbale based Kiboga Young before the league was abruptly ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Kiboga Young secured a promotional play-off slot and will face Kitara.

Upon expiry of his employment contract, Makumbi has moved on to join the “Abanyakare” in their bid to return to the table of men – Uganda Premier League.

Makumbi coaching experience:

SCOUL FC – Promoted to Super League (1992-1995)

Iganga Town Council – Promoted to Super League (1995-1996)

Mukono Lions – Promoted to Super League (1996-1997)

Buikwe Red Stars – Promoted to Super League (2004)

Fire Masters – Promoted to Super League (2005)

Bunamwaya (Vipers) – Promoted them to Super League (2006)

Bidco (BUL) – Promoted to Super League (2008-2011)

Utoda Mityana – Promoted to Super League

Soana – Promoted to Super League

Mbarara City – Promoted to Super League (2016)

Western Stima (Kenya) – Promoted to Kenya Premier League (2018)

Kitara – 2018-2019

Kiboga Young – 2019-2020