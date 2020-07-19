Following largely a successful loan spell at second division outfit Kigezi Home Boyz, management of Mbarara City Football Club has blessed the return of Farouk Samali.

The development was confirmed via the club’s official social media platforms on Sunday, 19th July 2020.

“Farouk Samali has returned from Kigezi Home Boyz Football Club after his loan spell ended.” Mbarara City’s statement read.

Meanwhile, the club announced the signing of two players from Light Secondary School.

Ronald Edwok, an offensive-cum-defensive midfielder and winger Godfrey Kalungi are the club’s latest signings.

“We have agreed contractual terms with Ronald Edwok and Godfrey Kalungi from FUFA Big League side Light SSS to sign 3 years respectively.” the club stated.

Mbarara City also has renewed the employment contract for three of their players; Swalik “Bebe” Ssegujja, Pistis Barenge, striker Jude Ssemugabi, Steven Othieno, goalkeeper Muhammad Ssekeba as well as Ivory Coast born defender Soulymane Bamba.

Released:

Mbarara City confirmed the release of Bashir Muweesi after a dismissal performance from the previous season.

Offensive minded Stephen Kabuye and Ibrahim Orit have since departed the club for greener pastures as striker Brian Aheebwa is on his way out of the club after accomplishing his tenure of service.

Last season, Mbarara City finished in the 7th place with 36 points off 25 matches as the league was abruptly ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.