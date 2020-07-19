In a rare show of team work and humanitarian spirit, midfielder Ibrahim “Tiger” Orit generously contributed towards the renovation drive of Soroti Municipal stadium.
Orit, a fresh signing at Vipers Sports Club, the newly crowned Uganda Premier League contributed 10 bags of cement to the management of Soroti Municipal Stadium.
“No one forced me to donate. I did it with my heart because this is the same ground that I started to play my football career. I cannot forget the Soroti playground and I am happy to play on it every time I return home” Orit disclosed to Kawowo Sports.
This facility has witnessed a re-greening spree and sooner than later, an internal perimeter fencing will be completed.
As a son of the soil, Orit featured at several clubs in Soroti and definitely will never forget his roots, a vivid hand that bred him before he was signed by Mbarara City Football Club.
He started his career at fourth division outfit Odudwi Football Club before switching sides to Soroti Garage, then in the fourth division as well.
Orit got elevated at third tier club Junior Eagles and soon crossed to Future Stars Football before the break-through moment at Mbarara City at the advent of the 2017/18 season.
Profile:
- Full Names: Ibrahim Orit
- Nick-name: Tiger
- Date of Birth: 28th July 1998
- Place of Birth: Soroti Hospital
- Parents: Abdul Orit and Amina Orit (Both Deceased)
- Role Models: Emmanuel Okwi & Cristiano Ronaldo
- Favorite Dish: Maize Flour & Small Fish (Mukene) with Baimi
- Education: Aloet Primary School, Soroti (P1-P7)
- Football Career: Odudwi FC (Fourth Division), Soroti Garage (Fourth Division), Junior Eagles (Third Division), Future Stars (North East Region), Mbarara City (Uganda Premier League – 2017 to May 2020), Vipers (July 2020 – Todate)
- Strong Foot: Right
- Key weapons: Ball control, passing, dribbling and shooting