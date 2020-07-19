In a rare show of team work and humanitarian spirit, midfielder Ibrahim “Tiger” Orit generously contributed towards the renovation drive of Soroti Municipal stadium.

Orit, a fresh signing at Vipers Sports Club, the newly crowned Uganda Premier League contributed 10 bags of cement to the management of Soroti Municipal Stadium.

“No one forced me to donate. I did it with my heart because this is the same ground that I started to play my football career. I cannot forget the Soroti playground and I am happy to play on it every time I return home” Orit disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Journalists interview Ibrahim Orit after donating 10 bags of cement

The 10 bags of cement donated by Ibrahim Orit

This facility has witnessed a re-greening spree and sooner than later, an internal perimeter fencing will be completed.

As a son of the soil, Orit featured at several clubs in Soroti and definitely will never forget his roots, a vivid hand that bred him before he was signed by Mbarara City Football Club.

He started his career at fourth division outfit Odudwi Football Club before switching sides to Soroti Garage, then in the fourth division as well.

Orit got elevated at third tier club Junior Eagles and soon crossed to Future Stars Football before the break-through moment at Mbarara City at the advent of the 2017/18 season.

Profile: