Midfielder Ibrahim Orit has signed a three-year contract at the reigning Uganda Premier League champions Vipers SC.

The 22-year-old offensive midfielder often deployed as a winger on either flank joins the Venoms as a free agent.

This follows the expiration of his employment contract at Mbarara City.

I am happy to be here as it has always been my dream to feature for this competitive club and when the coach called to express his interest, it wasn’t a hard decision to make Ibrahim Orit.

Having spent three seasons at Mbarara City following his transfer from Soroti Garage, Orit has steadily established himself as a good winger.

Ibrahim Orit in action for Mbarara City

At Vipers, he joins former clubmate at Mbarara City, Paul Mucureezi who joined in January 2020.

Orit is a good ballplayer who commits opponents and space in equal measure with fancy footwork, dribbles, and good ball distribution.

Alongside former Express captain, Dissan Galiwango, the duo is the first pair of signings for Fred Kajoba Kisitu this summer.

Ibrahim Orit signs Vipers SC contract as Fred Kajoba looks on. Credit: Vipers SC media

Vipers will represent Uganda at next season’s CAF Champions League.