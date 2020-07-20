Creative midfielder Bonny Musema has joined Uganda Premier League entity Onduparaka Football Club on a three year deal.

Musema is thus the first signing for the Catarpilars prior to the commencement of the 2020/21 season.

He will don shirt number four in the treasured Onduparaka green and white colours.

The Caterpillars are building up a formidable team having lured on board head coach Vialli Bianomugisha who was officially unveiled last week.

Onduparaka is battling a massive exodus of players right from the past season where they lost a reasonable number as Rashid Toha, Aggrey Kirya, Geriga Atendele, Abdul Noor Lukwata, Hassan Muhammod as well as the Gadafi duo of Gadiho and Wahabu.

Last season, Onduparaka Football Club ended in the 8th position having amassed 31 points from 25 matches before the league was abruptly ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Onduparaka boasts of an enviable big number of passionate and loyal fans who have always the 12th player backing.