Two midfielders Simon Mbaziira and Ibrahim Wamannah have joined officially joined the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) ahead of the 2020/21 Uganda Premier League.

Mbaziira signs from Police and Wamannah has been featuring at Proline, on loan from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

Ibrahim Wamanah (second from right)

The duo is part of the four players officially unveiled on Monday, 20th July 2020 at the Bombo Army Barracks.

The other two players signed by the army side included defender Ronnie Kisekka and James Begisa.

James Begisa (second from right)

Ronnie Kisekka (right) during the unvieling ceremony at Bombo

By the time the 2019/20 FUFA Big League season was abruptly halted by Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) because of the Coronavirus pandemic, UPDF were top of the Rwenzori group with 23 points off 11 matches.

Thus, they were declared winners of the Rwenzori group and sportingly earned a slot to play in the Uganda Premier League.

However, Ndejje University Football Club protested FUFA’s decisions and UPDF has never been confirmed thus far.