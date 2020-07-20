The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club has signed experienced defender Ronnie Kisekka.

Kisekka has been unemployed since serving his employment contract at top tier side Mbarara City.

Besides Mbarara City, Kisekka also featured for Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Express, Wakiso Giants and Proline.

His vast experience is expected to help the club whenever needed with good command of the back line, tireless defending and building of play from the defence.

Kisekka is too strong in the air and can ably intercept the penetrative passes from the opponents.

The club has also signed Ibrahim Wammanah, Simon Mbaziira and James Begisa.

UPDF completed the FUFA Big League season on top of the Rwenzori group standings with 23 points from 11 games by the time FUFA called off the league season because of the Coronavirus Virus pandemic.

Consequently, they were declared to have qualified for the 2020/21 Uganda Premier League on sporting merit.

Their celebrations are however on hold because the second placed Ndejje University filed a petition to FUFA protesting the decision.