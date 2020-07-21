Wakiso Giants Football Club new signing Edward Satro made the bold decision to upgrade from the local division football to the elite Uganda Premier League.

The intelligent, young and well built defender acknowledged the fact the club will provide him with that opportunity to learn a lot many things and improve as a person.

“I am happy to having joined Wakiso Giants. I made the decision to leave lower division football and the Masaza Cup because I want a new challenge. Also, I know, I will develop further as a player” Satro disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Satro signed a three year deal from Buganda regional out-fit Wobulenzi United.

Edward Satulo signing on dotted lines at Wakiso Giants Credit: Wakiso Giants FC Media

The 6 feet defender won two back-to-back Masaza Cup trophies in 2017 (Gomba) and 2018 with Ssingo before slipping in the 2019 edition with Gomba after a disastrous showing.

For the 2020 edition, he is expected to play for Buddu who forked Shs 10M to seek for his signature as he officially bids farewell to the Masaza Cup tournament.

“It was an easy decision to make. Wakiso Giants is a great club that I believe will develop my talent as well” Satro, a ball playing defender noted.

Ssingo Ssaza captain Edward Satro lifts the 2018 Airtel Masaza cup football trophy from Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Edward Satro (left) receives the sign on cash from a Buddu official for the 2020 Masaza Cup edition

Ibrahim Kasule and Pius Kaggwa are Wakiso Giants’ other signings thus far.

Kasule has been a player at Buddu Ssaza whilst Kaggwa was acquired from Police.

Last season, the Purple Sharks debuted in the Uganda Premier League and managed to avoid the slip down with a 10th place finish off 30 points from 25 matches in a season that was abruptly halted because of the Coronavirus pandemic.