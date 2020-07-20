Wakiso Giants have unveiled defender Edward Satulo on a three-year contract from Wobulenzi FC.

The club confirmed the signing on Monday and he becomes the third signing in the current transfer window.

“Wakiso Giants is delighted to announce the signing of central defender Edward Satulo alias Satro on a three-year contract until 2023 with an option for extension for a further year,” the Giants confirmed on their website.

Satulo made his name in the annual Masaza Cup winning the title with Gomba in 2017 and Ssingo in 2018.

The 2016 losing finalist with Busiro believes time is right for him to take a new challenge.

“It’s a big step in my career and it couldn’t come at a better time and club. I have won everything in Masaza Cup and feel ready for the challenge in the top division.

“I am still learning and believe am at the right place to continue my development as a player at an ambitious young club like Giants.

“I know what a tough challenge it is but with the coaches, teammates and fans behind the team, I will do well.”

He joins Ibrahim Kasule and Pius Kaggwa as new signings at the club that finished 10th in their maiden season in the premier league with 30 points in 25 games.