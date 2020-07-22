Kyetume have announced the signing of Bernard Muwanga on a one year contract although the defender says he hasn’t signed anywhere.

The club made the pronouncement on their Facebook page but ithe former SC Villa and KCCA defender denied.

“Ladies and Gentlemen our 1st Summer Signing, The Uganda Cranes Home Based Skipper #BernardMuwanga 26yrs old has signed a 1yr Contract, this is going to Strengthen Our Defence,” the club posted on their Facebook.

Ladies and Gentlemen our 1st Summer Signing, The Uganda Cranes Home Based Skipper #BernardMuwanga 26yrs old has Signed a 1yr Contract, this is going to Strengthen Our Defence. Posted by Kyetume Fc on Wednesday, 22 July 2020

However, when contacted by the The SportsNation, the defender claimed he had negotiations with Kyetume but they didn’t yield fruits.

“I am unaware of this,” said Muwanga said about signing for Kyetume. “I am even in the Village eating my food. I haven’t signed for any club yet,” he added.

“The truth is that I talked with Kyetume officials, they revealed their interest in me but we failed to agree on personal terms.”

Kyetume finished their maiden season in the league 11th on the table with 30 points from 25 games.