Denis Kiyimba will deputize Richard Makumbi at FUFA Big League outfit, Nyamityobora Football Club.

Kiyimba has a CAF “C” License and will be tasked to work hand in hand with Makumbi to ensure that the Mbarara based side

“I am determined to execute my work diligently with the target to help Nyamityobora Footall Club get promoted to the Uganda Premier League,” Kiyimba who is also known as Mulangira disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Kiyimba has experience of coaching in the FUFA Big League having been assistant at Hoima based Kitara in 2018 and had previously worked with Makumbi at Mbarara City during their second division days.

He has also handled Buwambo in the Buganda Regional League and Kampala fourth division side Fire Fire.

Kiyimba was head coach at Buwekula Ssaza as they triumphed in the 2016 Luwangula Cup as well as a fourth place finish for Buwekula the following year.

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Denis Mulangira

Nick-Name: Mulangira

Date of Birth: 30th September 1979

Marital Status: Married

Nationality: Ugandan

Residence: Kawempe, Kampala

Education: Kazo Church of Uganda Primary School, Trinity College – Kabale (O-Level), St Balikudembe SS (A-Level)

Coaching Education: Beginners Course, Level One, CAF C Licence

Beginners Course, Level One, CAF C Licence Coaching Experience: Buwekula Ssaza (2016, 2017), Buwambo Football Club head coach (2017), Assistant Coach Mbarara City Football Club (2017), St Andrews SS Head Coach (2018), Kitara Football Club Assistant Coach (2018), Head Coach Fire Fire Football Club (2018)

Achievements:

Promoted Mbarara City to Uganda Premier League

Guided St Andrews SS to National Post Primary Schools Championship

Promoted Fire Fire Football Club from Fourth Division to Third Division

Key Weapons: Committed to the job, Innovative, Time conscious, Great communication skills, Efficient mobilizer and team leader