Newly appointed Vipers Sports Club first assistant Paul Kiwanuka has openly expressed the delight to reunite with Fred Kajoba Kisitu.

“I am excited to be joining Vipers and for the chance to work with Kajoba again. It is an opportunity I couldn’t let up,” Kiwanuka, a CAF B licenced coach noted as quoted by the club website.

The two coaches had previously worked together at Bright Stars for close to four seasons before management of the club opted not to renew their employment contracts at the start of the 2019/20 season.

Kajoba and Kiwanuka have been also joined by Francis Mugerwa, another comrade who once served as a trainer under Kajoba at Bright Stars.

In a special way, Kiwanuka lauded the management of Vipers Sports Club for the opportunity to serve at the four time Uganda Premier League Champions.

“I would like to thank Vipers management for giving me this chance and l know that our skills and experience will complement each other as we work to develop an exciting new team,” Kiwanuka added.

L-R: Ibrahim Mugisha, Francis Mugerwa, Fred Kajoba Kisitu and Paul Kiwanuka Credit: Vipers SC

Vipers full technical team has Kajoba as head coach. Kiwanuka is the first assistant whilst veteran Mugerwa is second assistant coach.

Former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Ibrahim Mugisha is the goalkeeping coach while another Ex-International and former Vipers defender Edward Ssali is the fitness trainer.

Ram Nyakana Mpuga is the physical and conditioning coach, Ronald Ssali is the youth coach, Ibrahim Kato is the gym instructor and Mathius Kassagga the physiotherapist.

The Venoms will look to the successful defence of the FUFA Super Cup and Uganda Premier League titles.

The Kitende based club will also engage in the Uganda Cup and CAF Champions League.

FUFA has earmarked the kick-off of the 2020/21 season tentatively for October 2020 should the health conditions improve.

Vipers Sports Club Full Technical Team: