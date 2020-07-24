At present state, overgrown grass welcomes you at the current Buhinga Stadium in Kabarole District, on the outskirts of Fort Portal.

The dream to have a state of art 30,000-seater regional stadium is far from being achieved after delays in the construction.

Overgrown grass at Buhinga Stadium

Two years ago, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni presided over the official ground-breaking ceremony for this stadium.

The engineering works were to be executed by the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Engineering Brigade section at a tune of six billion shillings.

Over two years now, the external perimeter wall fence is the only visible structure.

According to State House, similar stadia will be built in Bunyoro, Ankole and Kigezi.

Artistic impression of the Buhinga stadium in Fort Portal

Addressing the residents at the commissioning back then, the President stressed the need for the Government to run its programmes on the principle of prioritization.

“While construction of a stadium is cheaper than a road, the latter is more critical for our economic development. For example, the Kamwenge road construction cost Shs400 billion. This would have built several stadia. Sports is a vital item especially to the youth but government has been handling other priorities first. And before infrastructure, was the question of insecurity, especially here in the Rwenzori region. People were worried about insecurity here but I assured you nobody could disturb our peace. We have a fully peaceful country now. However, as we resolve the other infrastructure concerns, government will no doubt gradually invest more in sports facilities,” President Museveni remarked then.

A cow grazes on the over grown grass at Buhinga Stadium

But with the president blessings, the facility that was supposed to have a perimeter wall, a well-built pavilion, standard dressing rooms and modern toilets only has a perimeter wall.

According to the architectural designs, the stadium was supposed to comprise of a football pitch, Tennis Court, netball and volleyball court, offices, dressing rooms, two gymnasiums, a clinic, hotel facility and other hospitality facilities.

The Kabarole Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Dunstan Balaba confirmed that this stadium would be constructed by the UPDF engineers.

Kabarole district chairman Richard Rwabuhinga is pretty sure the works will be effected and completed.

“There could be delays at the moment. But there is hope that the work will be done and completed,” Rwabuhinga notes.

If completed, the stadium will be able to host regional, national and international matches.

Other Stadia in Uganda

At the moment, Uganda has three CAF – standard stadia at Namboole, St Mary’s Kitende and the StarTimes Stadium at Lugogo.

Other regional stadia as Kakindu, Kyabazinga stadium at Bugembe (Jinja), Pece (Gulu), Kakyeka (Mbarara), Boma (Hoima), GreenLight (Arua), Mbale Municipal Stadium, Kavumba (Wakiso), Iganga, Lango (Lira), Kabale require massive overhauls to be uplifted to the expected standards.

Construction works at the Nakivubo War Memorial stadium in the heart of the capital, Kampala have also stalled.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has of late secured land from Buganda Kingdom to construct a regional stadium at Kawoolo in Lugazi as well as the second training center in Rubaga (at the famous Kadiba ground).

The land in Rubaga was secured from Namirembe Cathedral on a 50-year lease.