Egyptian legendary goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary has announced retirement from football at the age of 47.

The veteran shot-stopper made the announcement while appearing on TV on Thursday, indicating it is the right time to put an end to his football career.

El Hadary says he has been forced to retire because of the wrangles and endless conflicts in the football fraternity.

“Football is my second wife and I have divorced it. I am not returning to play football again, the entire system has errors and club heads attacking each other, and may God be in the help of the players.” El Hadary said according to Africatopsports.

“There is nothing to add to my footballing history. There is no goalkeeper in Egypt better than me. I only sat on the bench in 1998 for goalkeeper Nader El-Sayed.” he added.

Hadary had retired from International football last year after being snubbed for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations edition.

He has had a colourful career both at club and country, winning several titles.

With Egypt, El Hadary helped the team win 4 Africa Cup of Nations titles, being named the best goalkeeper on three occasions (2006, 2008 and 2010).

At Al Ahly, he won eight Egyptian Premier League titles, four Egypt Cups, four Egyptian Super Cups, four CAF Champions League titles, three CAF Super Cups, one Arab Club Champions Cup, and two Arab Super Cups.

Club Career

1993–1996 Damietta

1996–2008 Al Ahly

2008–2009 Sion FC

2009–2010 Ismaily SC

2010–2011 Zamalek

2011–2013 Al Merreikh

2012 Al Ittihad Alexandria (loan)

2013–2014 Wadi Degla

2014–2015 Ismaily

2015–2017 Wadi Degla

2017–2018 Al-Taawoun

2018–2019 Ismaily

2019–2020 Nogoom

National Team

1996- 2018 – Egypt (159 caps)