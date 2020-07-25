After close to four months away from home in the Ivory Coast because of Coronavirus pandemic, Big Talent Soccer Academy director-cum-musician Edrisa Musuuza was finally repatriated home in the wee hours of Saturday.

Popularly known as Eddie Kenzo, Musuuza was among the many Uganda brought back home from West Africa via Uganda Airlines on flight UR212.

“I happy to be back home after more than four months away. Home is home and I feel excited,” Kenzo whose soccer academy was founded in 2018 remarked.

This Big Talent Soccer Academy has over 80 players from the ages of 6 to 17 years, all under the care of Kenzo who facilitates their daily food, accommodation, and education.

“Taata Kenzo’s return will make us very happy. We had been worried,” 14-year-old left-footed winger Farouk Tumwesigye confessed to Kawowo Sports.

Kenzo alights from Uganda Airlines vessel. Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The travelers from West Africa were picked from four assembly points in Lagos (Nigeria), Accra (Ghana), Abidjan (Ivory Coast) and Douala (Cameroon).

This special flight had professionals, academicians, students, and business people who live and/or work in the said nations.

Eddie Kenzo (left) with an immigration official at Entebbe International Airport

This repatriation flight also had Uganda Cranes footballer Joel Madondo who connected from Rabat in Morocco.

Madondo terminated his employment contract and is set for a fresh lease of life elsewhere.

The other passengers on board disembark. Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Both Kenzo and Madondo, alongside other returnees are in the mandatory quarantine (hotels not disclosed for security purposes).

As of Saturday, 25th July 2020, Uganda had 1,089 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 975 cumulative Ugandan recoveries.

The country has registered one coronavirus death, a 34-year-old female resident of Namisindwa district in eastern Uganda.

Globally, there have been 15.6 million cumulative confirmed cases of the disease, with nearly nine million recoveries. But the over 600,000 deaths around the world provide a grim illustration of just how devastating the virus has been.