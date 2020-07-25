Kyetume Football Club is close to signing two players from West Nile based entity Onduparaka FC.

The two players in the box are striker Ezra Bidda and defender Rashid Muhammad.

These two players met with the management of Kyetume but the final details as regards contractual clauses and sign-on fees are yet to be finalized.

Bidda is a former Uganda U-17 star player who has of late matured into a good all round center forward.

Hard working Muhammad is a diligent defender who is to strong in the air and a ball playing defender.

Rashid Muhammad (left) tackles KCCA forward Sadat Anaku

The two players will reunite with Kyetume’s newly appointed head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi who worked with them at Onduparaka.

For Muhammad, this will be the third club he is playing for under Mbabazi after he had also served at Mbarara City for one season.

Meanwhile, Kyetume reportedly completed the signing of defender Bernard Muwanga from Bright Stars.

This transfer, however, hangs in balance after the experienced defender refuted the news pending a few unsolved issues.

Kyetume who are christened as the Slaughters are on a drive to recruit as many players as possible to beef up their squad.