Uganda Cranes and Smouha SC forward Derrick Nsibambi has confirmed contracting Coronavirus.

The star, currently based in Egypt, revealed the news via his social media platform as he warned Ugandans to take the virus seriously and stay safe.

“It’s true mi frnds [sic], brothers and sisters that I have covid19 and at fst was scared about it because of the pippo dying Corona Virus here in Egypt bt [sic] all in all am recovering and it’s true guys Corona Virus is their and kills,” he wrote.

Derrick Nsibambi reveals Coronavirus status

Nsibambi joins footballers Callum Hudson-Odoi, Juventus’ Paulo Dybala, Shandong’s Marouane Fellaini and many others who also tested positive for Coronavirus.

Nsibambi moved to the Egypt Premier League club – Smouha SC – in June of 2019 and has since been a main stay at the outfit.

Early this year, he reached an agreement to return to the club after a short period of his absence due to unclear circumstances.