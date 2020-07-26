John Jordan Obita, a left back – cum winger of British – Ugandan nationality has exited English championship side Reading Football Club after close to a decade of service.



Obita who was born in Oxford town to Ugandan parents 25 years ago is among the five players let go by Reading Football Club.



Chris Gunter, Garath McCleary, Charlie Adam and Tyler Blackett were all released by manager Mark Bowen as the club looks to rebuild over the off season in preparation for the new 2020/21 Championship campaign.



Obita had come through the club’s academy and made his debut as a 16-year-old in a League Cup game with Torquay United in 2010, ending up playing nearly 200 games for Royals.

John Jordan Obita shoots with his lethal left foot

To the fans, I wanted to let you all know that my time at Reading has come to an end after 18 years. From being a young boy I have always wanted to make it through the academy and into the first team, something I am proud to have achieved. I would like to thank all the coaches and staff who have helped me along the way from the academy to the first team. I would like to thank my team mates, some of who will be friends forever. I was offered a contract at the start of the restart which talks were ongoing but unfortunately that is no longer on the table anymore. Lastly, I would like to thank all the fans for the support, and for those who have always shown belief in me, especially upon my return from my two years out, something which not many thought I was capable for that I will forever be grateful. I am excited for the next chapter in my career to begin and hopefully our paths will cross again in the near future and I get to say goodbye properly.”

John Jordan Obita, left back-cum-winger

Obita started his youth career at Reading Football Club as a 16 year old

In total, Obita played 181 games for Reading, scoring seven goals, having made his debut back in August 2010 in a League Cup game.



He had several loan spells at Barnet, Gillingham, Portsmouth and Oldham Athletic.



In 2010, Obita played for the England U-18 National team, graduating to the U-19 team, U-20 and later U-21 teams.



Obita was Reading Player of the Season in 2013/14.

Profile:

• Full names: Jordan John Obita

• Date of Birth: 8thDecember 1993

• Place of Birth: Oxford, England

• Height: 5 ft 11 in (1.80 m)

• Playing Position (s): Left back, Winger

Football Career:

Youth: 2001–2010 – Reading

Senior career:

• 2010: Reading

• 2012: Barnet (Loan)

• 2012: Gillingham (Loan)

• 2012: Portsmouth (Loan)

• 2013: Oldham Athletic (Loan)

National teams

• 2010: England U-18

• 2011: England U-19

• 2014: England U-20

• 2014: England U-21