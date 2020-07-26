Uganda Cranes’ forward Farouk Miya bagged an assist as Alanyaspor edged his side Konyaspor 2-3 in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

Konyaspor seemed to be in control when Miya rounded off a host of defenders to deliver a square pass to goal Alper Uludag.

Uludag fired in the top right corner in the 20th minute to hand Konyaspor the early lead before Marin Anicic doubled the lead 7 minutes later.

Second half didn’t serve Miya and his colleagues well, the visitors scoring three goals in succession before full time.

Junior Fernandes 62′, Anastasios Bakasetas 79′ and Efecan Karaca 86′ made it to the scoresheet, to condemn Konyaspor to their first loss in their last three games.